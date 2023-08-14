Flash Flood Warning Issued For Parts Of Washington County

The National Weather Service just issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Washington County.

Along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the NWS issued this warning, effective until 5:30 this evening.

Flash Flood Warning for... West Central Kane County in southern Utah... East Central Washington County in southwestern Utah...

Until 515 PM MDT. * At 209 PM MDT

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the southern portions of Zion National Park, including Pine Creek, Lower Clear Creek, Shelf Canyon, and Spry Canyon.

Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of slot canyons, dry washes, creeks and streams.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Zion National Park and Springdale.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Authorities also issued this admonition:

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

For more information on this and other alerts, got to the NWS website.