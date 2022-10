(St. George, UT) -- St. George's former city manager is leaving the job with thousands of dollars. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Adam Lenhard took a 625-thousand-dollar settlement because he believed he was forced out of his job. He faced backlash for approving a drag show to film in the city's town square this summer. Lenhard believed he could take legal action against the city, and officials believed it was in the city's best interest to settle.