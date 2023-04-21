Free Admission At Zion And Other National Parks Is This Weekend

Admission to Zion National Park and all of Utah's Mighty Five is free this weekend.

The National Park Service is kicking off National Park Week on Saturday with free admission to all national parks and monuments that normally charge for admission.

Parks, programs, and partners will be hosting activities and events throughout National Park Week, from this Saturday, April 22nd through Sunday, April 30th.

From the National Park government page:

National parks are America’s best idea, and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day. The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The others are free all the time. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth-grade students, and disabled citizens. Learn more about the variety of passes offered by the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass series.

For locals, Zion National Park is part of the fee-free day program, although authorities expect crowds to be large this weekend, plus some areas of the park are still inaccessible due to snow and snow melt runoff. For a list of closed areas, click here.