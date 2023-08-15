KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 33

Statewide News – 08/15/23

Ogden Police Hosting Maui Donation Drive

Ogden’s men in blue are organizing a donation drive for Hawaii residents suffering from the effects of the wildfire in Maui.

The donation drive was created because a detective from the Ogden police had over 50 family members lose their homes to the flames.

Ogden police will create care packages for those affected, and officials say donations will be accepted from now until August 18.

Highlighting Utah Actors with Autism

A Utah filmmaker is giving opportunities to people who have autism.

Director Levi Harris said he started the organization Thunderfeather because he wanted to explore neurodivergent stories in film.

Harris has already worked with his team to create five short films featuring neurodivergent actors.

Harris wants to continue this trend by giving even more people opportunities they wouldn’t usually get.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/15/23

LaVerkin Police Assist U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Team

Authorities from the LaVerkin City Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Team with an arrest on August 14.

The suspect allegedly barricaded himself in a vehicle on 170 South in LaVerkin, and officers managed to surround the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

The man was reportedly a man named Kenan S. Bulow, who a had a federal warrant out for his arrest. The reason for Bulow’s warrant is not currently known, but he allegedly has a history of drug possession.

More updates to come as they become available.

Utah Leaders Fight Judges Decision on Southern Utah Monuments

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes are appealing a judge's decision regarding Southern Utah monuments.

The two Utah leaders filed an appeal following the dismissal of a lawsuit on August 11.

The lawsuit was filed last year following President Joe Biden’s decision to restore Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National monuments to their original size, which is a combined 3.2 million acres.

Reyes said in a statement following the appeal that the monuments are unique, but the current designations are “overkill by millions of acres” and “Biden’s designations exceed his authority.”

Groundbreaking for New Utah Tech University Building

Officials from Utah Tech University will host a groundbreaking ceremony for their new General Classroom building on August 17 at 8:30 a.m.

The building will host a large variety of classes from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, history, criminal justice, English, communications, and more.

The building is expected to open in the fall of 2025, and the groundbreaking ceremony will be open to the public.

Reminder: Class is Now in Session

Students of the Washington County School District will start their new academic year today, and Career Tech High School will also open its doors to students for the first time today as well.

Please be aware of students making their commute to their schools in the morning and afternoon and keep an eye out for yellow school buses during your morning and afternoon commutes.

Good luck to students, and good luck to parents and teachers as well!