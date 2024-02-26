In late January, supportive residents gathered at the St. George Recreation Center to make special ceramic bowls for an upcoming St. George Art Museum fundraiser and now that fundraiser is just around the corner.

The Soup N’ Bowl is an annual fundraiser with all proceeds going toward the St. George Art Museum.

The fundraiser will take place at the museum on Friday, March 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees who attend the fundraiser by paying $20 will receive soup served in one of the special bowls made during the Community Pot Throw in January, and they will be given the bowl as a thank you for attending.

More details are given through the official City of St. George website.

The information on the website said, “ For $20 per person, attendees will get to choose a ceramic bowl donated by local potters, enjoy a delicious lunch of soup, bread, and dessert while enjoying a live performance by the Vista Advanced Orchestra. Participants will also have the opportunity to purchase bowls created by our 2024 featured ceramic artists, Shane Christensen, Meaghan Gates, and Emmalani Gent for an additional cost.”

The website also details a silent auction that will take place during the Soup N’ Bowl.

The website said, “Bid on exciting packages in our silent auction donated by local merchants including: Be Hot Yoga, Cliffside Restaurant, the Harry Bertoia Foundation, Sakura Japanese Steakhouse, the Pizza Factory, Dixie Direct, Virgin River Naturals, Longhorn Steakhouse, Feel love Coffee, and more!”

If you’d like to attend, arrive early as the event is one of the more popular fundraisers in Southern Utah.

