Following eight months of repairs and renovations, the St. George Tabernacle is finally opening back up to the public starting December 1.

A news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints detailed some of the improvements.

The news release states, “The Historic St. George Tabernacle is slated to fully reopen for tours and events beginning December 1. Following an eight-month closure for needed renovations, most notably new external staircases on the tabernacle's east side, construction is nearing completion. These essential construction and maintenance items ensure this historic gem will be further preserved and provide improved guest safety.”

Some of the repairs and improvements include updates to the interior such as fresh coats of paint, restoration of original woodwork, carpet repair, and seating. The roof has also been repaired as the years of weather damage and leaks could pose a danger to the interior of the structure.

The stairs, entries, and exits have also received some care, modernizing essential access with enhanced safety and functionality.

The news release states, “The St. George Tabernacle, with its distinctive architecture and rich history, has been a focal point for cultural, religious, and community events for over a century. Constructed in the mid 19th century, it stands as a testament to the sacrifice of early pioneers and the enduring spirit of our community. To address issues surrounding normal wear and tear of the tabernacle since its last renovation and to preserve this historic gem for future generations...”

Local church leaders are excited to see the historic building reopen, this includeds President Thomas Needs, the Southwest Historical Sites Mission Leader.

Needs said, “We could not be more excited! We recognize the tabernacle as a community gem and realize its closure has been an inconvenience for more than a few. We thank you for your understanding over these past eight months. We invite all to come join us on an historic tour in what the pioneers termed this ‘Jewel of the Desert.’ We also encourage guests to take full advantage of the free and fabulous events showcased in this extraordinary edifice.”