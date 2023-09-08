KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 49

Statewide News —09/08/23

Natural History Museum of Utah Has New Resident

The Natural History Museum of Utah has a baby chinchilla which was born at the end of July. The little guy hasn’t been named yet (just confirmed as male). He is currently exploring his new environment and caretakers are watching him closely. You can visit the baby chinchilla and his mom Minccino at the Wild World Exhibit.

Possible New Hospital Site in Salt Lake

The former Sears property is being considered by Intermountain Healthcare for a new hospital. The property is on State Street and though it is being reviewed, there is quite a bit of work to be done. There are zoning issues that will need to be addressed since the property is not zoned for tall buildings. The property has also been accumulating rainwater which needs to be drained. There is no date or timeline set for when construction will start if Intermountain decides to move forward with the project.

Spectrum Academy Violated Civil Rights

Spectrum Academy, a school for autistic and neurotypically diverse kids, was found to have violated Civil Rights after an investigation by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The children were reportedly submitted to “harmful restraint and seclusion practices.”

Commercial Dog Walkers Banned on Federal Land

The U.S. Forest Service is targeting commercial dog walkers and Utah is a prime place for that. The USFS does not allow for commercial use of the land without a permit. In Salt Lake, there have been reports of complaints about commercial dog walking in canyons and on trails. Locals, government officials, and community leaders are attempting to tackle this problem, the Salt Lake Tribune said.

Southern Utah/St. George News —09/08/23

Butterflies in the St. George Sky

Thousands of butterflies are taking to the skies Saturday morning at Confluence Park for the Memorial Butterfly Release. Two thousand fluttering wings will appear at 10 a.m. for the community to come together and enjoy the beauty of nature. This is a free event and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Food options will be available.

Ski Season is Coming

Brian Head Resort is getting ready for ski season and announced it would open on Nov. 10. The resort is hoping to be the first to open in the state just like last year. With the highest elevation of any Utah ski area, and the longest season in 60 years for the resort (2022-2023), Brian Head is hoping the El Nino predictions this year are correct. That means way better snow!

Other

Elle Cabrera is a HUGE Studio Ghibli fan. Think Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and My Neighbor Totoro. If those don’t make sense, it’s cinematically perfect anime movies. The studio has released its trailer for The Boy and The Heron which is creator Hayao Miyazaki's FIRST FILM IN 10 YEARS!

Its set to hit theaters across the U.S. on Dec. 8. She is very excited.