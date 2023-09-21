Killer Cake! FDA Orders Recall On Chocolate Chip Dessert

Consumer alert: The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a popular pastry brand to recall hundreds of cakes that are sold in popular grocery stores like Wal-Mart.

According to a press release on the US FDA website:

David’s Cookies is recalling 960 units of “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” lot # BS23212 that has been sold in Walmart retail stores across the country. This recall is due to that the 960 units of “Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake” were mislabeled with a label as “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” a name that does not depict peanut as a key ingredient and does not declare the peanut allergen warning on the label. The product is in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # BS23212 on the top of the package. Photo below:

The FDA and David's Cookies said no illnesses or injuries have been reported to date in connection with this mislabel and the recall is a preemptive action to prevent possible deadly consequences.

They do urge any consumers with concerns about illness or injury associated with this product to contact a physician immediately.

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused at the labeling & packaging stage.

In coordination with Walmart, they have blocked all Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake and Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake from their distribution centers and store registers. No consumer is able to purchase either of these products until further investigation and resolutions have been completed by David’s Cookies and Walmart.

Consumers who have purchased the 7.9 oz Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake, lot # BS23212, are urged to return them to the location of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact David’s Cookies at 800-500-2800. Business hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Eastern time zone.

The Walmart distribution center distributing the mislabeled product has been identified and David’s Cookies and Walmart will continue to work to correct the situation and prevent further shipments to stores.

