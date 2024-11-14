LDS Giving Machine Set to Open in Southern Utah on Nov. 18

If you’re looking for a way to give to a family in need during the holiday season, then The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints may have a way for you do just that.

As a part of their annual Light the World initiative, the church will open over a hundred vending machines, called Giving Machines, around the world to help families with basic necessities.

This year the church will open the machines in 106 cities across 13 countries with locations in Africa and Asia being available for the first time.

Residents can visit a Giving Machine and provide helpful resources to families such as food, hygiene, shelter, clothing, health care, and even livestock.

Representatives for the church said almost two million people have used the giving machines and have donated more than 32 million dollars.

The church is no stranger to charity movements, but the giving machines are one of the few that allow the public to get involved without even knowing what the church is.

A giving machine will open in Southern Utah at the Red Cliffs Mall starting Nov. 18. If you don’t live in St. George and you’d like to contribute, then click here to find a map showing all giving machine locations around the world.

Other cities in Utah with giving machines include Logan, Ogden, Orem, and Salt Lake City. Since Christmas is about a month away, there are families ready to receive some form of cheer, and these machines are some of the most convenient ways to give it. Happy Holidays.