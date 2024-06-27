The weather may finally be on the side of the fire fighters combating the Little Twist Fire in Beaver County that has burned over 2,500 acres.

Jonathan Sharp and our news partners at ABC4 Utah reported on the wildfire through an article on their website.

Sharp said, “Firefighters have made progress over the last few days, securing the perimeter and burning fuels between the active fire and carved-out buffer zones, said Kylee Stott, the public information officer for the Little Twist Fire. The wildfire has been burning for nearly two weeks in Fishlake National Forest, just southeast of Beaver, Utah. So far, the blaze has covered more than 2,500 acres as rain and cooler weather are expected Wednesday into Thursday, fire activity is anticipated to decrease, Stott said. Still, area closures will remain in place.”

The Little Twist Fire began as a prescribed burn on June 13 that grew out of control, burning over 1,000 acres in just a few days.

A fire worker was severely injured while fighting the wildfire on June 23 and a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with medical expenses and lost wages.

Utah Fire Info continues to update the public on their Facebook page with the most recent statement bringing good news for the region.

Utah Fire Info said, “Yesterday’s aerial operations were successful in helping secure the northern portion of the fire perimeter by consuming heavy dead and down fuels between the active fire and existing handlines in the Little Twist drainage, bringing the fire to 20% containment. Smoke was visible in the afternoon into the evening from the town of Beaver and some surrounding areas.”

The National Weather Service reports favorable weather conditions for the area heading into the weekend as temperatures get slightly cooler and more moisture is brought into the area.

These Are the Dirtiest Cities in America These are the dirty dozen - the 12 filthiest cities in America for 2024, as determined by Lawnstarter Gallery Credit: JR