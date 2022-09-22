Man Leads St. George Police in Pursuit Through School Parking Lots

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police have taken a man into custody after a he led them on a small-scale chase. This happened Thursday morning just after 8:00am in the area of 1700 North and 2000 W as Tyler Oliphant fled the scene via bike. Beforehand, he apparently had been involved in a family fight that involved a weapon. Oliphant rode his bike through the parking of both Snow Canyon High and Middle Schools, with officers tailing him. He never entered the schools but both school resource officers were made aware of the situation. Oliphant headed toward the bike trail along Lava Flow Drive where he was caught and taken into custody off 2300 Santa Clara Drive. Oliphant was treated at the scene and taken to St. George Regional Hospital where he was later released and transported to Purgatory where he faces a number of charges including two domestic violence, one school trespass and several others.