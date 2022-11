(St. George, UT) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash with a vehicle. St. George police say it happened off Deseret Drive South shortly before four p.m. on Sunday. Police Sergeant Tyrell Bangerter said a car collided with the motorcycle while making a left hand turn. The woman driving the bike was transported to the hospital with a "significant leg injury." The road reopened just after seven p.m.