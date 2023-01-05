Growing up in Southern Utah I spent a lot of time in Zion National Park. I'm definitely not a pro hiker! And now that I have kids, I have pretty much stuck with hikes I can do easily with children. Here are a few of my favorite family friendly hikes in Zion National Park:
My absolute favorite hike in Zion is the Canyon Overlook Trail. I have done this hike dozens of times and at all times of the day. It’s roughly a 1 mile round trip. Some parts are steep and children will need supervision but it is a relatively easy hike.
The view is gorgeous. In fact Mikey and I have had a few make out sessions there!
