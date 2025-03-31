Do Your Parents Have a Favorite Child? New Utah Study Says YES

If you have siblings, there is probably a good chance you’ve thought that maybe your parents are playing favorites. Of course, the parents usually refute this claim by stating every one of their children is their favorites, but what if I told you that was a lie?

This information comes courteous of BYU School Family of Life which stated how the youngest tends to be the favorite among the litter, but the oldest has perks as well.

Abigail Haven, the author of the article, wrote, “The study by BYU School of Family Life professor Alex Jensen found that younger siblings generally receive more favorable treatment from parents. Meanwhile, older siblings are often granted more autonomy, and parents are less controlling towards them as they grow up.”

This doesn’t mean age is the only factor. The study also stated how personality can be a big factor.

Haven wrote, “Personality also plays a big role. Children who are agreeable and responsible, regardless of birth order or gender, generally receive more favorable treatment as well.”

In the article, Jensen said parents tend to connect with more with one child over another. There can be several factors as to why this is, but the study said this can affect the well being of the child.

Jensen said, “Keep an eye out for things that seem unfair. Your children will let you know if they think something is unfair. Pay attention to them when they make that known. Either they are missing perspective and understanding, or you need to make some changes in your parenting. Make sure you are open to the latter.”

Please read the full article if you'd like to learn more about why you may or may not be the favorite child in the family.