NASA Astronaut Steve Swanson Coming to Utah Tech

From Southern Utah to Outer Space: NASA Astronaut Coming to Utah Tech for Free Community Event

Southern Utah residents will have an opportunity to meet a real NASA astronaut, launch rockets and explore the science of space travel when Utah Tech University hosts a special event later this month.

Meet a NASA Legend: Steve Swanson Comes to Southern Utah

Retired NASA astronaut Steve Swanson will headline “Liftoff: Red Rock to Red Planet” on Monday, Oct. 26, at the America First Performing Arts Center on the Utah Tech campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Join the Celebration: Liftoff Event Details

The celebration kicks off Utah's Hard Tech Week, a statewide showcase of aerospace, defense, manufacturing and advanced technology.

“Liftoff is a chance for everyone in Southern Utah, from second graders to grandparents, to meet an astronaut, launch a rocket, and gain hands-on experience with the science that powers spaceflight.” -Dr. Donald Plumlee, dean of Utah Tech's College of Science, Engineering and Technology.

The evening begins with family-friendly space activities from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Swanson's keynote address and a question-and-answer session at 6:45 p.m.

A Journey Beyond Earth: Swanson’s NASA Career

Swanson brings an impressive résumé to St. George. During his NASA career, he accumulated more than 195 days in space and completed four spacewalks totaling more than 26 hours. Before becoming an astronaut, Swanson worked as a NASA engineer, helping develop navigation and control systems for the Shuttle Training Aircraft. He later trained extensively in space station operations, robotics, and spacewalk procedures.

Aerospace Opportunities in Your Backyard

But the event isn't just about exploring distant planets. Organizers want Southern Utah residents to recognize the aerospace opportunities already available in their own backyard.

“Many people don’t realize that parts flying in space today are designed and built right here in our region by our friends and neighbors,” Plumlee said.

Experience Hard Tech Week: A Showcase of Innovation

Hard Tech Week runs Oct. 26-30, featuring demonstrations, industry showcases and networking opportunities across Utah. The Zero Gravity Summit, scheduled for Oct. 28-29, serves as the week's centerpiece. Thirty-six Utah Tech students will attend the summit to connect with industry leaders and explore potential careers in aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

Admission to the Oct. 26 event is free, and everyone is welcome.