St. George’s Prayer Over the City Set for New Year’s Day

This week, Natalie Larson from the St. George City Council stopped by to chat on Southern U-Talk with Dale Desmond on KDXU. One of the many topics Larsen brought up was the Prayer over the City coming up at noon on New Years Day. As St. George prepares to ring in 2026, a beloved community tradition reaches a historic milestone. The 20th Annual "Prayer Over the City" will gather residents at the historic St. George Tabernacle on New Year’s Day at 12:00 p.m. for a special service of reflection, music, and hope.

Hosted by the St. George Interfaith Council, this event marks two decades of bringing people of diverse backgrounds and denominations together. The program features an inspiring blend of spoken word and sacred music. This year’s celebration includes performances by the St. George Interfaith Choir, conducted by Norman Lister, alongside renowned organist Carlyle Potter and the Red Sands Quartet.

The gathering serves as a focused effort to seek blessings for the local community, the nation, and military members serving abroad. Leaders from various faith traditions will offer prayers for peace and unity in the coming year. In an era where community connection is more important than ever, this non-denominational service remains a cornerstone of the spirit of Utah’s Dixie.

The event is free and open to the public, offering a peaceful, purposeful way to start the new year. Whether you are a lifelong resident or a newcomer, the "Prayer Over the City" is a beautiful opportunity to stand with neighbors and set a positive tone for the 365 days ahead.