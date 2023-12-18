An ATM was robbed at a Wells Fargo located at 1218 South River Road in St. George on December 18 at about 1:30 p.m.

The St. George Police Department chased multiple African American men along with one white woman who were involved in the robbery. This led officers through multiple neighborhoods across the Bloomington Hills area, with officers advising residents to lock their doors and stay inside.

Since then, multiple suspects have been apprehended as a result of the chase that lasted about three hours. The SGPD released a statement via their Facebook page providing more details on the situation.

The statement said, “Witnesses reported seeing multiple black males and one white female involved in the robbery. One citizen who witnessed the robbery followed the suspects providing essential information to law-enforcement. That information helped police in locating three males who are in custody. There are possible suspects still outstanding.”

Along with the outstanding suspects, the SGPD is asking for assistance in locating key evidence related to the robbery.

The statement said, “If you live in the Bloomington Hills area, specifically, Sherman Drive, Sherman Circle and Fort Pierce and those surrounding areas we ask that you check your side yards, garbage cans, sheds, etc. for evidence related to this robbery. If suspected evidence is located, please do not touch it and call police immediately. 435-627-4300. Thank you.”

PIO Tiffany Mitchell from the SGPD also commented on the situation, with another reminder that there are more suspects still to be detained with no exact number given at this time.

Officer Mitchell said, “I don’t have a number of suspects for you. The investigation is still ongoing. We just know that we have multiple black males and at least one white female, and I don’t know if we’ve got any other females other than the one mentioned at this point.”

Officer Mitchell also provided some more details leading up to the robbery.

Officer Mitchell said, “We had an ATM worker, somebody working on the ATM at the Wells Fargo at 1218 South River Road was today at about 1:30. We’ve got four in custody right now, still a few outstanding, unknown how many.”

Erin Stubbs Tapia from the Washington County Community Watch Facebook group reported two other suspects have been apprehended as of about 5 p.m. on December 18. No confirmation has been given from the police.

Again, please contact dispatch if you have any information regarding the remaining suspects as well as any key evidence that has been reported missing.

Thank you to Officer Mitchell for giving us some of her time during such a busy situation.