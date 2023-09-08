St. George, America Set To Honor 9/11 Heroes

St. George will host "Remembering 9/11" on Saturday.

The event, commemorating the heroic efforts of Americans during the 2001 terrorist attacks on New York City and the Pentagon, is free and open to the public.

It will begin at 10 a.m. at Historic Town Square Park downtown. It will include a bell tribute by city firefighters, children's choirs, and guest speaker Victor Guzman, an attorney whose office was in one of the towers that were attacked 22 years ago.

From the SGCity.org website:

The calm of a late-summer morning was shattered when coordinated terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 — including 412 first responders — on September 11, 2001. In the ensuing weeks and months, the people of the United States of America came together in a way not often seen. It is that feeling of togetherness that the City of St. George, American Legion Post 90, the St. George Exchange Club, United We Pledge and many other community organizations hope to evoke during the free event, “Patriot Day: Remembering 9/11” on Sept. 9 at Historic Town Square from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The ceremony will be emceed by our own Melodee Finlinson.

In addition, there are other aspects to the commemoration weekend:

Sept. 9-11 will feature the Field of Heroes on the back lawn at Historic Town Square. Flags will be on display to memorialize the first responders who died in the line of duty.

Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Historic Town Square, there will be a flag retirement ceremony

Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m., Concert in the Park will host "Patriotic Country" at Vernon Worthen Park. Artists include Eric Dodge, Casey Lofthouse, Mikalene and Alice Ericksen.

Meanwhile, families who lost loved ones in the 9-11 terror attacks will be gathering at the World Trade Center Memorial in Manhattan for the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on Monday.

During a ceremony, names of the nearly three-thousand victims killed will be read out loud. There will be moments of silence, bell tolls and music as part of the ceremony.

For the first time this year, there will be a tribute at the Memorial Glade after the ceremony to recognize people who have died from and are still experiencing illnesses tied to the aftermath of the attacks.

The Glade was dedicated in 2019 on the 17th Anniversary of the day that marked the official end of the recovery effort.

The FDNY has unveiled the 43 names added to the World Trade Center Memorial Wall.

The members died of illnesses related to their rescue and recovery efforts on Sept. 11, and at Ground Zero.

This is the second largest group of names added to the wall since it was created in 2011, when 55 names were added. Officials say the number of firefighters lost to 9/11 related illnesses more than two decades later is almost as many as the 343 members who died on 9/11.

Top Defense Department officials are honoring those lost in the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks hosted an observance ceremony today in Arlington, Virginia.

Hicks said she'll be "forever struck" by the resiliency her colleagues showed following the attack on the Pentagon.

The attack killed 125 people inside the building and all 64 passengers onboard the hijacked airplane that crashed into the building.

Monday will mark 22 years since the attack.