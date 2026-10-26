Everything You Need to Know About the 2026 Jubilee of Trees

Reviving a Community Tradition: The Jubilee of Trees Returns

One of Southern Utah’s longest-running holiday traditions returns to St. George in November as the 2026 Jubilee of Trees fills the Dixie Convention Center with elaborate Christmas trees, wreaths, entertainment and fundraising for St. George Regional Hospital.

Jubilee Schedule: Mark Your Calendar for Festive Fun

This year’s Jubilee runs Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 21. Jubilee Village will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, with abbreviated hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday before the convention center transitions to the annual Gala Dinner and Auction.

Gala Dinner and Auction: A Night of Celebration and Charity

The gala takes place Friday, Nov. 20, and includes dinner, a live auction and a Fund-a-Need appeal. Individual gala tickets are $250, with tables of eight priced at $2,000. General Jubilee Village tickets go on sale Nov. 1.

Experience the Magic: Trees, Wreaths, and Family Fun

Visitors will see everything from large designer trees measuring seven to 10 feet tall to smaller “Enchanted Forest” trees, miniature trees and decorated wreaths. Local entertainment and family activities are also part of the four-day event. Behind all the Christmas decorations is a major fundraiser for health care in Southern Utah.

A Legacy of Generosity: $1.5 Million Raised Last Year

Money raised through tree and wreath sales, sponsorships, donations and the gala benefits Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital. Over the years, Jubilee proceeds have helped support programs including pediatric cancer care, Life Flight, heart services, children’s health and other medical advancements. More recently, fundraising has helped support cancer services and efforts to expand advanced care available locally. Last year alone, Jubilee organizers say community generosity raised about $1.5 million.

From Humble Beginnings to a Grand Event: The History of Jubilee

The event has deep roots in St. George. Historical accounts trace Jubilee of Trees' beginnings to 1981, when it started as a much smaller community fundraiser for what was then Dixie Regional Medical Center. Intermountain currently describes Jubilee as a 45-year tradition, and archived Intermountain materials identify the early 1980s as the beginning of the annual event.

Join the Movement: How You Can Get Involved

What began with donated trees and local volunteers has grown into one of the region’s largest holiday fundraising events. More than 500 volunteers are needed to run today’s Jubilee, along with businesses, designers, sponsors, and families who donate trees and other items.

Listen Here: Katie Lee & Linda Sappington Chat About The 2026 Jubilee of Trees

St. George families know walking through the rows of decorated trees has become as much a part of November as Thanksgiving itself — with the money raised staying focused on improving health care available right here in southwestern Utah.