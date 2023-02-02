St. George Police Investigate Suspicious Death

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police are investigating after a woman was found and pronounced dead at one gas station off 300 West St. George Blvd. This happened around 9:00am Wednesday. Officers arrived and found the woman on the east side of the gas station

In a Facebook statement, the department says the scene was secured and multiple detectives from SGPD, The Washington County Attorney's Office and the Utah Medical Examiner's Office got to the gas station and began to investigate

Police say this is being classified as a suspicious death until more information, including the autopsy is concluded. Investigators are collecting video surveillance from neighboring businesses, talking to employees, and looking at evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300 and reference incident #23P002756

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.