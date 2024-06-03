KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 221

Statewide News – 06/03/24

Taylorsville Temple Dedicated by Elder Gong

The new Taylorsville Temple was dedicated by officials from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 2.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong spearheaded the dedication through two sessions at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the new temple.

Construction began on the holy structure in 2020 and is far from the last temple to be built in Utah with even more temples announced during the April 2024 session of General Conference.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/03/24

Driver is Hospitalized and Family is Displaced Following Crash in St. George

A driver is recovering at St. George Regional Hospital after their vehicle crashed into a light pole and then into an apartment building before coming to a rest on some parked vehicles early June 2.

The area between 100 N. and 360 N. Dixie Drive was shut down until 10:50 a.m. Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department told members of the press the crash displaced a family of four and caused the multiple streetlights to lose power in the area.

The driver was allegedly travelling over 80 mph during the accident and is being called a “widespread accident” by authorities. No word on the status of the driver at the time of writing.

Search and Rescue Transport Two Injured Men at Toquerville Falls

Emergency workers from Washington County Search and Rescue responded to reports of two men who broke their ankles at Toquerville Falls on June 1.

The men jumped off the falls and into a pool that wasn’t deep enough to cushion their fall. One man was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital while the other man was transported via Jeep.

This is a trend that is usually seen throughout Southern Utah during the summer season, not just at Toquerville Falls, but also Gunlock Reservoir and other state parks in the area.

Woman Drives Through Garage in St. George

A St. George Woman accidentally drove through her garage and into the kitchen of her home near West Canyon Drive and South Gap Canyon Parkway on June 2.

Workers with the St. George Fire Department responded to the accident and shut off the electrical breakers within the home to prevent any potential fires.

The woman was extricated from her vehicle by emergency crews and was evaluated by medical personnel. She is believed to be OK. Officials believe she switched to the wrong gear when backing out of the garage, which led to the accident.

Heat Wave Coming to St. George in a Big Way

Residents of St. George could experience temperatures over 100 degrees this week as a heat wave makes its way across Southern Utah.

The National Weather Service reports that an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the area from June 6 to June 7.

June 5 has a predicted high of 105 degrees, the high for June 6 is expected to hit 108 degrees, and June 7 has a high of 107 degrees.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton has returned from his vacation and man oh man, he is burnt. Stockton doesn’t handle sunburns very well, but compared to previous cases in his life, this one isn’t nearly as bad. Stockton’s shoulders always get the worst burns. Hopefully the burns will turn into a nice tan in the coming days, because peeling is a different story entirely.