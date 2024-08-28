KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 276

Statewide News – 08/28/24

Richins Murder Case Continues April 2025

A Utah mom who is accused of killing her husband and then writing a children’s book about grief will stand trial for murder in April 2025.

A judge decided Tuesday to go through with the trial after finding probable cause. According to prosecutors, Kouri Richins poisoned her husband with a fentanyl overdose in March 2022.

Richins then self-published a children’s book about grief, depicting a father with angel’s wings. The suspect still maintains her evidence despite the evidence being presented since her husband’s death. The murder trial is set for April 28, 2025.

Utah National Parks Contribute Over a Billion to Economy

Utah residents and tourists seem to really enjoy the state’s national parks as new federal data shows patrons spent almost $2 billion near Utah’s national parks in 2023.

Communities near Zion National Park raked in $676 million, and Bryce Canyon National Park earned around $232 million, ranking as some of the most successful national parks in the country.

The most popular national parks are found in California, North Carolina, and Utah.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/28/24

Hurricane Boy Still Missing After One Week

Over a week later, and a missing teen from Hurricane has yet to be located.

William “Whiplash” McCoy was last seen on August 19 at Hurricane Middle School at 7:55 a.m. being picked up in a black Honda Ridgeline pickup truck.

Anyone with information should contact dispatch at 435-627-4300. Travis’ family believe he’s still somewhere in Washington or Iron County.

Little Twist Fire Finally Contained After 2 Months

The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County is finally contained after it was first reported over two months ago on June 13.

The fire ended up burning over 5,000 acres, and poor weather conditions caused the Little Twist Fire to be one of the most stubborn infernos of the summer.

The only notable wildfire left in Southern Utah is the Silver King Fire in Piute County, but fire officials believe we won’t see full containment until the fall weather comes into the area. Fortunately, the fire is mostly under control.

Royal Oaks Park Reopens Today in St. George

The City of St. George will host an open house for the remodeled Royal Oaks Park today at 5 p.m. at 1250 N. 1400 W.

The park has seen its fair share of wear and tear, leading to the much-needed makeover.

The community open house will have refreshments including drinks and hot dogs, and city officials want kids to come try out the new playground and turf flooring.

