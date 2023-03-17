The Utah Tech University name change conflict is back again.

Previously Dixie State University, the school decided to change its name causing some clashes with Southern Utah locals. The process for the name change consisted of impact studies and focus groups. Research for this came from a third-party group called Cicero.

After a few years of back and fourths, the university officially became UTU in July 2022.

Now, George Staheli of Southern Utah will be taking the university to court after repeatedly asking for the full Cicero Group findings and being denied via GRAMMA request, he said.

He believes the study should be available for public view.

http://

via GIPHY

Though he is not a member of the Defending Southwestern Utah Heritage Coalition, the group has asked for support for Staheli with attorney fees on its Facebook page. The coalition had opposed the name change most vocally during the entire ordeal.

Staheli has filed with the Fifth District Court and said he expects it will proceed in two to three months from now.

http://

via GIPHY

Townsquare Media's request for comment from the university was denied.