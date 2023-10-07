Welcome to another edition of Townsquare Media Weekly News Roundup!

Everything you missed this week in one place.

10/02-07/23

Local Wins on The Price Is Right

A local St. George woman, Keri Thompson, recently won on the popular game show The Price Is Right. Thomspon walked away with $62,000 and a few other prizes.

Full story here: https://890kdxu.com/st-george-woman-wins-big-on-the-price-is-right/

Utah’s Favorite Candy

It’s the season for candy to make its debut in the world once again, and each state has its favorite. Find out if YOUR favorite candy made the list.

https://890kdxu.com/did-your-favorite-make-the-list-southern-utahs-top-candies/

Frostop Gone for Good

The beloved St. George Frostop is officially gone and purchased by new owners. Say goodbye to Piccadilly chips and burgers and hello to another drink and snack place.

https://catcountryutah.com/you-wont-believe-whats-coming-to-the-old-frostop-building-in-st-george/

How to Safely Watch the Solar Eclipse

A super cool solar eclipse is set to happen next weekend so get your eclipse glasses now! Here is everything you need to know:

https://catcountryutah.com/how-to-safely-watch-the-solar-eclipse/

Southern Utah Haunts You Won't Want to Miss

This is the fourth year that the Southern Utah Haunts Facebook group has made an awesome map for locals to see houses decorated for Halloween. Get into the spooky season by seeing these houses that go all out.

https://b921hits.com/halloween-houses-to-visit-in-southern-utah-2023/

How Utah Stacks Up for Halloween Decorations

Decorating for any holiday is either a whole affair or a chore and some states do better than others. How does Utah compare? Do we love Halloween?

https://star981.com/the-best-states-for-halloween-decorations-wheres-utah/

Utah Baby Names, Are They Unique?

Utah is KNOWN for its crazy names and interesting spellings but sometimes they can be a bit too unique. Or are they? Writer John Hiatt went to find out if the beehive state is actually as unique as it claims to be with names.

https://star981.com/are-utah-baby-names-actually-unique/

Cedar City Annual Pumpkin Festival

The Cedar City Annual Pumpkin Festival has been around for almost 20 years and it's this weekend! On Oct. 7th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can be part of a plethora of Fall themed activities. More information here:

https://ksub590.com/pumpkin-festival-set-for-saturday/