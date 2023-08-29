Do you feel like you need a little faith to get through the upcoming holiday season? Well, the Utah Faith Summit on Mental Health is coming up and it might be just the thing you need.

The holidays and back-to-school can be tough on not just your schedule but also your mental health. It's easy to get overwhelmed and stressed out. The Utah Faith Summit on Mental Health is going to be a huge event and a perfect way to beat that seasonal depression.

A press release from the Paz Wellness and the Utah Faith Summit on Mental Health said:

“The inaugural Utah Faith Summit on Mental Health is poised to be a groundbreaking event, bringing together faith leaders, mental health professionals, and community members to provide crucial education and resources on mental health.”

The event will be held in Logan on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverwoods Conference Center. So, for all you southern Utahns, plan ahead so you can travel and have a cool weekend up north.

The keynote speakers will include Jane Clayson Johnson who is an “award winning-journalists and author” and Eric Hipple who is a former NFL quarterback and HUGE mental health advocate, the press release said.

There will also be a live performance from Hillary Weeks, an American singer/songwriter who primarily does Christian-based music. During the summit, there will also be several workshops available for attendees covering topics like anxiety, depression, forgiveness, and more.

To learn more about the summit and Paz Wellness click here.