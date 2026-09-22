Utah Ranks Among the Healthiest States in America, New Study Finds

Utah's Health Ranking: A Glimpse of Wellness

Utah is once again showing up near the top of a national health ranking — and this time, the Beehive State’s strongest showing comes from the way Utahns live.

Key Metrics: Analyzing Utah's Health Landscape

A new Suzuki Law Offices study ranks Utah sixth overall among the healthiest states in the country. The analysis looked at 19 measures across four categories: health outcomes, health behaviors, chronic disease and mental health, and access to care and environmental conditions. Massachusetts ranked first overall, followed by New Hampshire, Hawaii, Minnesota and Connecticut.

Health Behaviors: A Model for the Nation

Utah’s biggest strength was health behavior. The state ranked No. 1 in the nation in that category, helped by low smoking and excessive-drinking rates. The study found just 5.7% of Utah adults smoke, the lowest rate in the country, while 11.9% reported excessive drinking — also the lowest rate nationwide.

Listen Here: Dr. David Blodgett Discusses Washington County Health on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

Those findings line up closely with the 2025 America’s Health Rankings report, which also placed Utah fifth overall. That report ranked Utah No. 1 for both smoking and excessive drinking, third for low physical inactivity and fifth for exercise. Utah’s adult obesity rate was listed at 31%, below the national rate of 34.2%.

Chronic Disease: Progress and Areas for Improvement

Utah also performed well on chronic disease measures. The Suzuki study reported relatively low rates of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and COPD compared with many other states.

Challenges Ahead: Access to Care and Environmental Factors

But the picture is not perfect. Utah ranked just 39th for health care access and environment in the Suzuki index. America’s Health Rankings also identifies shortages of primary-care providers and adults avoiding care because of cost as significant challenges.

Life Expectancy in Utah: A Closer Look

The CDC lists Utah’s life expectancy at 79 years, with heart disease and cancer remaining the state’s two leading causes of death.

Future Focus: Bridging the Gap in Healthcare Access

So while Utah’s active lifestyle, low smoking rate and relatively low alcohol consumption continue to give the state an edge, the numbers also suggest the next health challenge may be less about personal habits — and more about making sure Utahns can actually get the medical care they need.