Utah’s New License Plate Has a What (?!) On It?

The Utah Department of Transportation is unveiling its brand new design for a Utah license plate.

And while you can still get the "Delicate Arch" plate, the "Life Elevated Skier" plate, the "United We Stand" plate and (for a little extra $$$) a whole host of other specialty plates, a lot of Utahns are excited about a new plate that is coming out in January.

The brand new plate will feature a background with the Great Salt Lake and mountains behind it, along with some seagulls and a rising (setting?) sun.

The foreground will feature a beach on the Great Salt Lake and a large pelican taking flight. The words "Utah" and "Great Salt Lake" will be large and over the plate number. Under the number, in smaller print will be the words "Restore, Preserve, Protect."

Drivers who get the new license plate will pay an annual $25 fee, which goes directly to the Sovereign Lands Management account. These funds will be used for the preservation of the Great Salt Lake as directed by the Great Salt Lake Advisory Council.

The Great Salt Lake has suffered in recent years from Utah’s ongoing drought. In 2022, the lake reached historic lows, though it has rebounded somewhat since then.

Some of the other specialty plates, which always cost a little more (usually $25 per year) include plates with school logos like BYU, Utah, UTah State and even Utah Tech.

Also among the specialty plates are "causes" like cancer research, autism awareness, suicide prevention, plus lates for various First Responders and military branches.

The most popular specialty plate hearkens back to the 19870s and 1980s. For whatever reason, many new car owners are opting for the specialty black plate with white lettering.

To see all these plates and more, got to the Utah Department of Motor Vehicles license plate website.

