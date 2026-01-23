Veteran’s Wellness Fair Coming to Utah Tech

As you may have heard about on Southern U-Talk this morning on 890 & 92.5 KDXU with Dale Desmond, the Southern Utah Military, Veteran & Family Wellness Fair is a free community event designed to connect service members, veterans, and their families with vital resources and support services right here in St. George. Scheduled for Saturday, February 21st, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Gardner Student Center at Utah Tech University, this fair brings together organizations focused on employment, education, health & wellness, family support, benefits, and much more to help strengthen and empower the military and veteran community.

Attendees can explore resource tables, engage with service providers, enjoy food trucks, and participate in family-friendly activities throughout the day. Whether you’re looking for job support, benefits guidance, healthcare information, or ways to connect with others in the veteran community, there’s something for everyone.

Admission is free, but organizers ask that participants register in advance so they can plan accordingly. To RSVP and get more details about the event, visit the official event page and register here: Register & Get Info.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and support those who’ve served!