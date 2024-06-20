Mia Bailey, 28, the suspect who allegedly killed her two parents and attempted to kill her brother, was arrested on the morning of June 19 following a 12-hour manhunt.

More information has been released regarding Bailey and her motivation for killing her parents which she openly admitted to police in Washington County.

Trevor Myers and our news partners at ABC4 Utah reported on the arrest and confirmed some of the motivations for the crime.

Myers said, “According to the affidavit of probable cause, Bailey said she had no remorse for her actions and was quoted as saying, ‘I would do it again. I hate them.’”

Bailey was seen arriving at the home of her parents through a neighbor’s security camera on June 18 when the murders occurred, and Bailey later admitted to entering the home and shooting her mother almost immediately.

Myers said, “According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bailey went to the home on Tuesday night with the intent to kill both of her parents. Documents said she shot both of her parents multiple times, going back to their bodies to ‘make sure’ they were dead.”

Unfortunately, the evening of tragedy didn’t end there. Bailey attempted to kill her brother by shooting through a locked door where he and his wife were hiding as they tried to escape through a downstairs window.

Police found Bailey at 1 a.m. on June 19 but were unable to catch her as Bailey took a handgun out of her waistband and held it to her head. Bailey was able to evade police for about seven more hours until she was located once again at about 8 a.m.

Myers said, “She was later located again around 8 a.m. on Wednesday in an open field, and was taken into custody after she surrendered. Bailey reportedly bragged about avoiding law enforcement officers by jumping fences, hiding in bushes, and sleeping in a park bathroom.”

Bailey was finally detained around 10 a.m. following two hours of negotiating with police. We here at KDXU would like to extend our condolences to the friends and families of the victims as they deal with this sudden loss.

More information can be found in our original article covering the manhunt.