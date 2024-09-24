Where’s The Cool Weather?!? Utah Weather Experts Weigh In

Ah St. George, one moment you’re enjoying what you think is the beginning of fall weather with highs of 79 degrees, and the next you’re hearing how there’s a predicted high of 97 degrees for the rest of the week.

The weather experts from ABC4 Utah shows temperatures rising for St. George this week with September 28 and September 30 reaching highs of 100 degrees.

It’s frustrating, especially when residents see temperatures rise to around 115 degrees this summer, so it’s understandable that we’re chomping at the bit for any sign of cool weather.

As for why there’s this sudden change of weather, allow me to put it to you bluntly. Welcome to St. George. The lower elevation combined with the dry environment create a wonderland for high temperatures, and a death sentence for your power bill.

It just so happens that these past few months have been especially hot for the whole state. An article from ABC4 Utah written by Alix Martichoux and Nick Jachim explained why it’s just so hot in September.

The article stated, “The Northeast and the Four Corners states have particularly high chances (60%-70%) of seeing hotter-than-normal weather the next three months. The majority of Utah is in the heart of a large mass of above-average heat, while a small portion of the northwestern part of the state will see a slightly lesser chance of hotter-than-normal weather.”

The article then provides a map showing the seasonal temperature outlook from August to October with Utah right in the middle of the highest temperatures.

Map showing seasonal temperatures across the U.S. Image provided by ABC4 Utah. loading...

The article stated, “Areas shown in white, like the West Coast, are a toss-up: equal chances of normal weather, hotter-than-average weather, and cooler-than-average weather.”

Hopefully the weather will get cooler once we get closer to Halloween, which despite the hot weather, is only a month away.