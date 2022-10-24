Will Region 11 Get a Win in RD 2? – M.M.H.

By Andy Hostetler, ESPN 977

RPI is 5-0

Round one went chalk. We need to cut this round out of the playoffs or add teams to the classification. Not everybody should go to the playoffs everybody agrees. High school football is cyclical. Some years you're down. Everybody goes through it and when they do they shouldn't have to go to the playoffs.

Snow Canyon Consistency

Snow Canyon started awesome against Green Canyon but sputtered in the second half. They can look like the best offense in the state at times and then other times look average.

The Wolves put some pressure on Hunter Johnson and didn't give him time to throw it down the field. Green Canyon also executed on two or three different trick plays to keep it a game.

Kolter Stuart (#8 LB, SCHS) had a couple of the biggest hits of the year in this game.

Rockwell Jones (#9 LB, SCHS) reached 100 tackles on the season. He's awesome.

Will Warner (#1 SS, SCHS) got another interception in this game and scored on offense.

Teagan Hugh (#24 RB, SCHS) was the player of the game. Ran well, caught a bunch of passes. They've been utilizing him as a receiver out of the back field more and more. He was tremendous.

Snow Canyon is going to have to protect Johnson and allow their big weapons like Jake Hill, Brooks Esplin and Warner to be able to get down the field on their routes. Ridgeline is tough as nails on defense. Should be an awesome game.

Bye teams

Dixie has to be concerned because Mountain Crest is 5-1 in their last six games including blowing out some decent schools. I don't know the last time Dixie lost to a team in the playoffs they were seeded better than though...

Desert Hills...tough draw. Sky View is the Region 11 champs, and a seven seed. Desert Hills has been playing their best football though after that Snow Canyon loss. Noah Fuailetolo has been throwing it all over the field and very efficiently. Too many weapons this year.

Crimson Cliffs gets a confusing Cedar team. Cedar got blown out by the Mustangs last time out, but Cedar has also played one possession games this year with Dixie and Snow Canyon. I don't know what to think about the Reds. Very good quarterback, Conner Hardman is a stud, Tredyn Elliot...if they can keep their legs in the second half and not throw interceptions against this Crimson secondary, this will be much closer than a couple weeks ago.

Schedule

Mountain Crest at Dixie 4PM - 92.5FM/890AM KDXU

Snow Canyon at Ridgeline 5PM - ESPN 97.7FM

Sky View at Desert Hills 6PM - ESPN 97.7FM

Cedar at Crimson Cliffs 6PM - 590AM KSUB