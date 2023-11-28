Winter has come to Zion National Park, and with it comes some changes to the way transportation is done throughout the park.

The public shuttle service for the park has completed its fall run as of November 26, which means you’ll need a personal vehicle to make your way across the park’s scenic route.

Photo Credit: Zion National Park

The shuttle service is expected to resume on December 22, but it won’t stick around for long as the shuttle service will cease once the new year rolls around.

Spokesperson Jonathan Shafer from Zion National Park said the shuttle service will be taking a break until Spring 2024 after January 1, 2024.

Shafer said, “So for now, visitors can take personal vehicles of Zion Canyon scenic drive. Starting on December 22 and until December 31, the shuttle system will be in operation again. After that there won't be any shuttles operating until Spring of 2024.”

Photo Credit: Zion National Park

If you’re planning on embarking on any Winter excursions at Zion National Park, then Shafer may have some key advice to make your trip as smooth as possible.

Shafer said, “If you're planning on recreating in the wilderness, going canyoneering or going backpacking, keep in mind that you can only pick up your permit at Zion Canyon wilderness desk. The hours at that desk are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Kolab Canyons Wilderness desk is closed for the season.”

Photo Credit: Zion National Park

Lastly, Shafer recommended some extra preparation when it comes to facing certain weather conditions during your trip to Zion.

Shafer said, “No matter when you come to the park, make sure that you check the forecast. Bring and drink plenty of water, dress in layers and be prepared for whatever the conditions here might throw at you. We want you to have a happy healthy visit.”