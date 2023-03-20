Utah Tech University’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony is fast approaching with a Keynote Speaker already announced.

This will be the universities 112th Commencement Ceremony featuring Khosrow B. Semnani. A UT Press Release said he is an industrialist, philanthropist, and community leader. According to his webpage, he is also the first man to start a hazardous waste disposal business in Utah.

“Khosrow B. Semnani is not only a successful entrepreneur from whom our graduates can learn great career advice, he also is a generous philanthropist who has impacted countless lives around the world,” Utah Tech President Richard B. Williams said. “Utah Tech University graduates and their guests are going to be inspired and enriched by Mr. Semnani’s remarks. We are so grateful he has agreed to help us celebrate our graduates.”

Semnani is also a Salt Lake resident and has been a part of the Utah community for decades.

His other business endeavors include starting the “first privately-owned low-level nuclear waste facility in the U.S. in 1988,” the press release said.

In a University Statement given to Townsquare media, it said,

"Khosrow B. Semnani is an inspiring example of an entrepreneur who is changing the world through his business endeavors and generous commitment to philanthropy. As a polytechnic university, Utah Tech selected Mr. Semnani as our commencement speaker because of our shared dedication to innovation and our admiration for the creativity he uses to serve the needs of communities around the globe. The Semnani Family Foundation’s current One Kind Act a Day initiative, which inspires all of us to perform one deliberate act of kindness every day, is making a remarkable difference on countless lives, and Utah Tech is thrilled to partner with Mr. Semnani to share about the power of kindness and goodness with the Class of 2023"

He also started the Semnani Family Foundation with his wife in 1993 which gives back to humanitarian relief across the world. The organization does a “one Kind Act a Day” initiative which gives others a push to intentionally commit an act of kindness in everyday life.

There will be 2,093 degree candidates this year that Samnani will be addressing at the Greater Zion Stadium on May 5 at 5 p.m.

This Spring’s commencement also marks the first graduating class under the Utah Tech name.