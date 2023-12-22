Welcome to another edition of Townsquare Media Weekly News Roundup!

All the news you missed this week in one place.

12/18/-12/23

Armed Suspect Still on Loose

A suspect who not only did an armed carjacking on Monday but robbed a jewelry store directly after is still on the loose. The St. George Police Department rushed after the suspect who ended up on foot and is still searching for what is described as a Hispanic male in all-black clothing. Please contact 435-627-4300 if you have any information.

https://890kdxu.com/armed-suspect-still-on-the-loose-in-st-george-following-carjacking-and-robbery/

Tiny House Theft Leaves Southern Utah Baffled

Also, on Monday morning there was a theft involving a tiny house in Washington County. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the tiny house.

Full story here: https://890kdxu.com/help-solve-tiny-house-theft-in-washington-county/

Utah Tech President Says Farewell

The President of Utah Tech University, Richard “Biff” Williams has announced his departure from the university in January 2024. He will be pursuing other career opportunities at institutions of higher education and is having the Utah Board of Higher Education choose his predecessor.

https://890kdxu.com/utah-tech-university-president-richard-biff-williams-to-resign-in-2024-a-look-back-on-his-accomplishments/

Utah Ice Fishing Tips

With winter in full swing in Utah, some crazy people are doing a beloved activity...ice fishing. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources provided some tips on how to stay safe while ice fishing in the beehive state.

https://ksub590.com/stay-warm-and-safe-essential-tips-for-ice-fishing-in-utah/

Southern Utah’s Creamery

If you haven’t been to The Creamery in Beaver, you are missing out. It’s locally owned and supports local farms. So, when you have the chance, drive up to Beaver and grab some super great ice cream and other locally made products.

https://b921hits.com/cheesy-awesomeness-at-the-creamery-in-southern-utah/

How to Guide on Driving to The Grand Canyon

A great place to take a day trip to is the Grand Canyon and you can go on a scenic drive down to the Colorado River in your car. It’s a fairly unknown route so you won't run into many people taking that route.

https://star981.com/how-to-drive-to-bottom-of-grand-canyon/