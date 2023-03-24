Easter in only a few weeks away and Utah Tech University is preparing early.

The universities annual Trailblazer Nation Spring Fest is back and bigger than ever according to a press release. This year will have the largest egg hunt the event has ever had.

“Springtime on campus has always been one of my favorites because we get to celebrate D-Week and Trailblazer Nation Spring Fest,” Brooke Sullivan, UT’s alumni events and marketing coordinator, said. “We love to provide fun events and opportunities that connect our alumni and community to the university.”

The event will be open to the public and is free to attend.

The Trailblazer Nation Spring Fest is also during D-Week which celebrates the “institution and the community’s tradition of coming together”.

TDS is presenting the egg hunt for kids up to 15 years of age and will begin at 6 p.m. on April 7. The hunt will have double the number of eggs held in the previous year, the press release said. There will be 20,000 eggs hidden around the O.C. Tanner Fountain on campus. Those with disabilities or special needs will be able to patriciate as the university has set aside a section for them.

Along with the egg hunt, there will be music, food, and carnival games starting at 5:30 p.m. in the North Encampment Mall.

The final event of the evening is the Golden Egg Hunt which starts at 7 p.m. This hunt is for 16 and up with prizes. It will also be held all over campus. To register for the Golden Egg Hunt, there is a $15 fee and it needs to be in advance.

To get a full schedule visit https://utahtech.edu/springfest/