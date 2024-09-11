“A Total Loss”…Fire Near Pintura Destroys Home and Two Sheds

Workers with Hurricane Valley Fire District spent most of Tuesday morning fighting a structure fire that unfortunately destroyed a home and two sheds near Pintura.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire in the northern part of Washington County. Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue on Facebook provided a statement summarizing the incident.

HVFR said, “At approximately 9:55 am this morning, the St. George consolidated dispatch center received reports of a structure fire located at 6125 N Old Beatty Ranch Road in Pintura. Our crews were dispatched shortly thereafter. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene first to confirm that there was a fire, and that everyone had exited the home safely.”

Due to the fire breaking out in a remote area of Washington County, the fire workers were having trouble gaining access to water sources in the area.

HVFR said, “A tender shuttle operation was then established utilizing three tenders from Hurricane Valley Fire and one tender from New Harmony Valley Fire. The tenders shuttled water from the closest available water source which was approximately 8 miles away.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, however we do believe that it started inside of the home and extended into two different sheds, all three structures are a total loss.”

Adding to the damages were several 20-gallon propane tanks that exploded from the flames, and a 400-gallon tank almost resulted in the same outcome, but it only vented from the heat. A single occupant of the home did receive non-life threatening injuries from the fire.

HVFR said, “One occupant of the home was injured with non-life threatening injuries, he was treated by paramedics on scene and refused transport to the hospital. There were no injuries to any of the firefighters. A total of 28 firefighters responded on this incident.”