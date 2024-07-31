Bed bugs are those biting little creatures that seem to thrive in cheap motels and dirty apartments.

They're tiny and hard to see and often you don't even notice the bites and sores from them for a few days -- enough time to spread them to other sleeping locales.

They've been known to shut down hotels, create panic in the populace and even stall a romantic date.

A recent list compiled by mattressnextday.com ranked the US states with the highest instance of "bed bugs" or "what to do about bed bugs" in Google searches.

The statistics revealed in the study show that the worst states for bed bugs are Oklahoma, West Virginia and Ohio.

The western United States did well in the study, with none of the states west of Oklahoma and Kansas ranking in the top 10, with one notable exception.

Nevada, our neighbor to the west, is No. 10 on the list, perhaps stemming from the recent bed bug outbreak at four Las Vegas Strip hotels.

Idaho had the fewest Google searches for bed bugs, with 1.9 searches per every 10 residents of the Gem State.

As far as Utah is concerned, the Beehive State averaged just over two searches per 10 people, coming in at 46th of the 50 states.

I'm not going to list them here, but you can click on the bedbugreports website to get a list of motels in St. George that have had reports of bed bugs. At least nine motels in St. George have had recent reports of bed bugs.

Mattressnextday also offers these recommendations for making sure you stay bed bug free:

1. Maintain cleanliness

Bed bugs don’t care about how hygienic your home is, but they do thrive in areas that are cluttered, as it makes them harder to find. So, make sure you keep your living space as tidy as possible, and regularly vacuum your carpets, curtains, and furniture; paying extra attention to cracks and crevices, where they may be hiding. Make sure you remove any vacuum bags from out of your home immediately, in case you hoovered any up.

2. Cover your bedding

Every time you change your bedding, do a quick inspection to see if you can spot bed bugs – they’re reddish-brown in color, and often leave small, dark fecal spots. Once you’re certain you don’t have any, cover your mattresses and pillows in encasements, which will form a protective barrier, should you bring bed bugs into your home.

Your bedding is one of the most common places for bed bugs to be found, so make sure you have a read of our guide on protecting your mattress from bed bugs, for more information.

3. Be wary of second hand furniture

Antique furniture may be chic, but whether you’re buying second hand furniture at a car boot sale, or you’re inheriting a few pieces from a loved one, make sure you check them thoroughly before you bring them into your home, as that can be how the infestation begins.

The same goes if you’re living in a shared house. Whilst you can inspect your own furniture, you won’t be able to do so for others, so adding in a door sweep and sealing any gaps in your skirting boards and plug sockets, will help to discourage bed bugs from moving between rooms.

4. Be careful when travelling

One of the main culprits of bed bugs is hotel rooms; so before you bed down for the night, inspect the bedding and other areas of the room for any dark spots. Bed bugs may transfer onto your clothing and luggage, so try and keep your suitcase off the floor if possible, and as soon as you get home, wash your clothes on a high heat to kill any potential bugs that may have crawled onto them.

If you're headed to the US for a holiday and are worried about bringing them back with you, you should read our guide on protecting your mattress from bed bugs, which will give you tips on preventing bringing them back from holiday, too.

5. Be wary in public

It’s not just hotel rooms that can have them – anywhere public could too, as people who have bed bugs will likely have them on their clothes. Whether you’re about to sit down on public transport, a doctor’s waiting room, or even a seat at the cinema; do a quick scan to check for those tell-tale reddish brown marks to check it’s safe to do so.

