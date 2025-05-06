Finally Some Rain In So. Utah, But Watch Out For These Driving Hazards

We've been begging and praying for rain in Southern Utah for months, and it looks like a good bit of it has finally arrived, but traffic authorities warn that driving in the rain can present some special challenges.

When rainwater mixes with dirt, oil, and other things on the road, the result is a surface that is more slippery. This lessens the tires’ traction on the ground and increases the risk of hydroplaning or skidding, in which the car loses control and slides erratically.

There are other hazards as well:

Reduced visibility: Rain -- especially heavy rain -- can make it difficult to se, especially for someone living in a climate like ours, where we rarely need our windshield wipers.

Flooding: In a desert area like Washington County, drainage can be a real problem. Quite often water pools and floods on roads, making navigation hazardous.

Longer braking distances: Our usual following distance should be increased. Your car just doesn't stop as quickly on wet roads.

Unusual behavior of other drivers: We just don't know if the other drivers have bad wipers, bald tires or myriad other problems. That wildcard should change the way we drive.

Hydroplaning: When a layer of water accumulates between the tires and the road, it could cause hydroplaning, which can result in traction loss and even skidding out of control. In times of heavy rain and higher speeds, this is more likely to happen.

I've heard people say, "How come people forget how to drive when the weather changes?"

I don't believe that's true, but I do believe people forget to take a few extra precautions when it gets wet outside.

Hopefully everyone will stay safe out there.

