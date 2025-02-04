A former bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been charged with several felonies related to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

The assault reportedly occurred sometime between 2006 and 2007 when Mark Lehnof Stevens, 68, of Washington City had a meeting with the teenage girl in the bishop’s office.

Our news partners at ABC4 Utah reported on the assault charges through an article written by Ryan Bittan.

Bittan wrote, “Stevens allegedly then told the victim that she would be expected to ‘keep her future husband sexually satisfied,’ and that if her husband had issues with sin, God would ‘hold her accountable,’ according to the DA’s Office. After telling her this, Stevens allegedly walked around his desk and sexually assaulted the victim.”

After Stevens assaulted the girl, the man reportedly laughed and told the girl, “You’re just so innocent, aren’t you?”

Stevens told the girl that God instructed him to teach the girl how to keep her husband satisfied.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill released a statement regarding the case.

Gill said, “Churches are sacred spaces in our community. Children need to be protected, and it is incumbent on all of us to safeguard these spaces for our children. I want to thank this brave victim-survivor for coming forward and reporting this alleged abuse. If you are a survivor of sexual assault, I encourage you to report it to law enforcement. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

The Church’s stance on these types of cases is displayed on their website.

The church website said, “Reports of abuse should never be dismissed. Everyone should respond with compassion and sensitivity toward victims and their families. Those affected by abuse need to be heard and supported.”

Stevens has been charged with one count of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony, and two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse.