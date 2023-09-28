Always wondered what a police officer is thinking right before a traffic stop? Or what constitutes probable cause for a search of your vehicle? In what situations are canine officers called in? At what point is use of fore not only allowed, but expected when it comes to arresting a suspect? All these questions and more will be answered at the Washington City Citizens Police Academy. The Washington City Police Department is extending an invitation to community members to join them for the Citizens Police Academy, a five-week program running from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14.

When: Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Washington City Police Department

The program is tailor-made to empower citizens with a deeper understanding of the police department. It's your chance to get acquainted with PD procedures and the ins and outs of law enforcement.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be at least 21 years of age.

No felony convictions.

No misdemeanor convictions within the last 3 years.

Best of all, there's no cost to attend the Citizen Police Academy!

For more information visit WashingtonCity.org/police and click on the link that says "Citizens Academy Application."

Topics Covered Include:

Community Policing "Meet the Chief" Laws of Arrest Search and Seizure Communications Internal Affairs Criminal Investigations Crime Scene Processing and Forensics Patrol Operations Canine Unit Special Response Team Use of Force Training Traffic Stops

In the past, the Citizens Police Academy has been extremely successful, with community members signing up early and classes filling up quickly. It is advised that if you're interested, sign up as soon as possible to ensure that you are admitted to the Academy.

attachment-cita loading...