Get An Inside Look At The Police With Washington Citizen’s Academy
Always wondered what a police officer is thinking right before a traffic stop? Or what constitutes probable cause for a search of your vehicle? In what situations are canine officers called in? At what point is use of fore not only allowed, but expected when it comes to arresting a suspect?
All these questions and more will be answered at the Washington City Citizens Police Academy.
The Washington City Police Department is extending an invitation to community members to join them for the Citizens Police Academy, a five-week program running from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14.
- Must be at least 21 years of age.
- No felony convictions.
- No misdemeanor convictions within the last 3 years.
- Best of all, there's no cost to attend the Citizen Police Academy!
For more information visit WashingtonCity.org/police and click on the link that says "Citizens Academy Application."
- Community Policing
- "Meet the Chief"
- Laws of Arrest
- Search and Seizure
- Communications
- Internal Affairs
- Criminal Investigations
- Crime Scene Processing and Forensics
- Patrol Operations
- Canine Unit
- Special Response Team
- Use of Force Training
- Traffic Stops
In the past, the Citizens Police Academy has been extremely successful, with community members signing up early and classes filling up quickly. It is advised that if you're interested, sign up as soon as possible to ensure that you are admitted to the Academy.