Here Are Our Top 5 Moments from the Holy War: BYU vs. Utah

Top 5 Holy War Moments: BYU and Utah's Rivalry Has Delivered Some Unforgettable Finishes

Few college football rivalries have produced more drama than the Holy War between BYU and Utah. With the Cougars and Utes preparing for another showdown on November 7 in Salt Lake City, it's worth remembering some of the greatest moments in this century-old rivalry.

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The two schools have battled for generations, with Utah tracing the rivalry back to 1896 and BYU tracing the modern series to 1922.

The Record & Streaks

Here are five of the most memorable Holy War moments, counting down to number one.

5. BYU's Last-Second Comeback — 2024

Trailing Utah late in Salt Lake City, BYU kept its final drive alive following a controversial defensive holding penalty. Kicker Will Ferrin eventually connected on a 44-yard field goal with three seconds remaining, giving the Cougars a 22-21 victory and preserving their undefeated season.

4. LaVell Edwards' Farewell — 2000

Legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards ended his 29-year coaching career with a dramatic victory over Utah. Quarterback Brandon Doman scored the winning touchdown with 23 seconds remaining, giving the Cougars a 34-27 victory and sending Edwards into retirement with one final Holy War win.

3. The Game That Wouldn't End — 2012

Utah fans stormed the field three separate times during one of the strangest finishes in college football history. After officials restored time to the clock and penalties gave BYU additional opportunities, the Cougars' potential tying field goal hit the upright. Utah escaped with a 24-21 victory.

2. Utah's 55-Yard Miracle — 1993

Utah kicker Chris Yergensen drilled a 55-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining to give the Utes a 34-31 victory in Provo. It was Utah's first win at BYU since 1971 and helped shift the rivalry's momentum after years of Cougar dominance.

1. Beck to Harline — 2006

Perhaps the most famous play in BYU football history happened when quarterback John Beck scrambled as time expired and found Jonny Harline wide open in the end zone. The touchdown gave BYU a thrilling 33-31 victory over Utah, ending a five-game losing streak against the Utes.

Greg Wrubell's memorable radio call of the touchdown remains one of the most recognizable moments in BYU broadcasting history.

The Holy War Returns to KDXU

BYU and Utah renew their rivalry Saturday, November 7, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

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Southern Utah fans can hear the BYU home radio broadcast with longtime Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell on NewsRadio 890 KDXU, including pregame coverage and all the action from Salt Lake City.