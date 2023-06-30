‘Hello, 9-1-1′ — Dispatchers Remind Us When NOT To Call Emergency

Dispatchers in Southern Utah's call center are heroic in so many ways, saving lives by often being the first and most important contact when we have an emergency.

These men and women don't want to change that at all, and remind us that if you have a serious emergency situation, don't hesitate to make that all-important 9-1-1 call. If it's a 50/50 situation, go ahead and make that call. Better safe than sorry.

However, in a recent post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers hope to make sure that there are situations where you really don't need to dial those magic numbers.

In the post, both humorous and informative, authorities gave us these nuggets of wisdom:

Fireworks will be legal to shoot off from 11 am till 11 pm on July 2nd through the 5th! (You can shoot them off until midnight on the 4th...) At the request from our dispatchers, we would like to put out this little reminder about when to call 911 about fireworks.

CALLING 9-1-1 on the Fourth of July

DON'T call 9-1-1 if someone is setting off fireworks (it's legal until midnight on Tuesday and 11 p.m. the other nights).

DO call 9-1-1 if someone sets their house on fire

DON'T call 9-1-1 if fireworks debris lands in your yard

DO call 9-1-1 if body parts land in your yard

DON'T call 9-1-1 if a family member is too upset to sleep

DO call 9-1-1 if a family member won't wake up

DON'T call 9-1-1 if your pet is upset by all the noise and his hiding or shaking

DO call 9-1-1 if your pet is armed for revenge

Any questions? See the WCSO website.