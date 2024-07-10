KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 245

Statewide News – 07/10/24

2nd Congressional Primary Election Now in Recount Territory

The race between Incumbent Celeste Maloy and Colby Jenkins for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District has now reached recount territory as Maloy is in the lead by about 200 votes.

A recount can only happen in Utah if the vote difference is less than .25 of a percentage point, which is the case with this election.

Jenkins’ campaign told members of the press that if a recount is possible after the official canvass later this month, then he plans to push for that possibility.

Silver King Fire Causes Closure of Fishlake National Forest

Fire fighters in Piute County are continuing the battle against the Silver King Fire which has now grown to over 11,000 acres as 0% containment.

Utah Fire Info reported a closure order for Fishlake National Forest which is meant to protect the lives of civilians and fire fighters alike.

The Silver Lake Fire was reportedly caused by a lightning strike on July 5, leading to a large-scale response from fire officials.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/10/24

Bull Gores Man in Old Iron Town

A man was sent to the hospital after he was gored by a bull at a ghost town in Iron County on Monday.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports of a physical altercation between two men in Old Iron Town when another man was gored by the bull. No charges have been given at the time of writing.

The bull was identified thanks to its brand and was relocated to an unpopulated area. No word has been given about the victim’s health.

Deer Springs Fire Now Biggest Wildfire in Utah

The Deer Springs Fire in Kane County near Bryce Canyon is still 0% contained at about 12,000 acres in size.

Harsh weather conditions have caused the wildfire to grow exponentially in the few days since it was first reported.

Officials still believe the Deer Springs Fire to be human caused, but they’re still investigating the origins of the fire. The wildfire is now the biggest this year for Utah’s fire season.

Juvenile Charged with Murder Appears in Court

A juvenile charged with the aggravated murder of Bransen Bryels-Nechanicky, 30, has appeared in court for the first time.

Simeon Gail Calnimptewa, 17, appeared in court via video call from the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.

Calnimptewa was arrested after he reportedly broke into the victim’s apartment on June 30, leading to a physical altercation where the juvenile shot and killed the 30-year-old man. Please be aware that everyone is treated as innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s not 100% sure he’s mentioned this before, but he recently got a third cockatiel. The little guy’s name is Bahklov, and he’s the most adorable ball of feathers Stockton’s ever seen. That’s not to say he doesn’t love his other two birds, but he can’t help but adore the little guy. It also helps that he got him for free.

Happy Wednesday!