17 new temples were announced at the 194th Semi-Annual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including some new firsts for a country and two states.

President Russell M. Nelson made the announcements at the end of the afternoon session on Sunday showcasing the presence of the church around the globe.

The following are the temples announced at General Conference.

Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico

Santa Ana, El Salvador

Medellín, Colombia

Santiago, Dominican Republic

Puerto Montt, Chile

Dublin, Ireland

Milan, Italy

Abuja, Nigeria

Kampala, Uganda

Maputo, Mozambique

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Queen Creek, Arizona

El Paso, Texas

Huntsville, Alabama

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Summit, New Jersey

Price, Utah

The church prepared a news release following the end of the session with comments from President Nelson.

“Why are we building temples at such an unprecedented pace? Why? Because the Lord has instructed us to do so. The blessings of the temple help to gather Israel on both sides of the veil. These blessings also help to prepare a people who will help prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord!”

President Nelson has announced 185 temples since taking up the mantle as the president of the church in 2018 which is more than half of the temples announced, operating, and under construction.

Some of the new temples are firsts for their respective locations. Here’s what the news release says about the new holy structures.

Kampala, Uganda

The news release said, “The Kampala Uganda Temple will be the first temple in Uganda, a country located in east-central Africa. Uganda is home to more than 22,000 Latter-day Saints in about 40 congregations. Kampala, the capital and largest city, is located on the East African Plateau. Expatriate Latter-day Saints lived in and held meetings in Uganda in the 1960s. The first official congregation was established in the early 1990s.”

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The news release said, “Wisconsin, located in the Midwest region of the United States, is home to more than 28,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 65 congregations. Milwaukee is the largest city in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Wisconsin Temple will be the first temple for the state.”

Summit, New Jersey

The news release said, “The Summit New Jersey Temple will be the first in the state of New Jersey, which is in the Northeastern United States. Around 35,000 Latter-day Saints in over 60 congregations call New Jersey home. Latter-day Saint missionaries first preached in New Jersey in 1832. Currently, the closest temples to Church members in New Jersey are found in Manhattan, New York and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”