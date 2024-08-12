The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing to celebrate President Russell M. Nelson’s 100th birthday with a media showcase.

The church will sponsor a special birthday broadcast on September 9, which is President Nelson’s actual birthday. The broadcast will go live at 4 p.m. on the church’s website and YouTube channel.

An announcement was made regarding the celebrations on the church’s website.

The church said, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomes all to view a special birthday broadcast in honor of Church President Russell M. Nelson on Monday, September 9, 2024 — his 100th birthday — at 4 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.”

The article then reminded readers about a post President Nelson made in June regarding his upcoming birthday.

The church said, “On June 1, President Nelson invited people to commemorate his 100th birthday by reaching out to ‘the one’ in need, just as the Savior did, referring to His teachings in the parable of the lost sheep (see Matthew 18 and Luke 15). In the parable, the Savior encouraged His followers to reach out to others in need the way a caring shepherd would do for his sheep — looking beyond the 99 to reach the one lost from the flock. President Nelson encouraged people to share their experiences on social media using #99plus1.”

The rest of the article goes over some comments from other church leaders as their prophet approaches the big 100.

President Nelson became the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2018 after the previous president, Thomas S. Monson, passed away.