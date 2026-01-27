St. George Voted #1 Best Small City in America

St. George just earned national bragging rights. According to the Milken Institute Best Performing Cities of 2026 report, St. George has been ranked the #1 best-performing small metropolitan area in America—a milestone moment for Southern Utah.

CONSISTENT TOP 5

This marks the first time St. George has claimed the top spot after finishing in the top five every year since 2016, a testament to years of sustained economic growth, job creation, and resilience. The Milken Institute’s rankings evaluate key metrics such as employment growth, wage gains, and economic opportunity, and St. George excelled across the board.

SUNSHINE, PARKS & ECONOMY

So what’s driving this success? It’s a powerful mix of factors: more than 300 days of sunshine, a strong pro-business environment, and proximity to world-class outdoor recreation. From Zion National Park to Snow Canyon, the region’s natural beauty pairs seamlessly with a growing economy that attracts entrepreneurs, families, and remote workers alike.

THE MAYOR SAYS…

As Mayor Jimmie Hughes put it, “Being ranked the #1 Small City in America confirms what we have long known in St. George… our community offers an unmatched quality of life and opportunity.” He also highlighted the city’s pioneer spirit—one rooted in hard work, innovation, and forward thinking.

READ MORE: SEE THE OTHER CITIES BEHIND STG

For residents, this recognition reinforces pride in their hometown. For businesses and investors, it sends a clear message: St. George isn’t just growing—it’s thriving. And now, the rest of the country knows it, too.