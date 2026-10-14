Driving To Mesquite? Las Vegas? Expect More More Law Enforcement

More Traffic Enforcement Coming to Mesquite — and That Matters for Southern Utah Drivers

Drivers heading south from St. George toward Mesquite, Las Vegas, and beyond will likely see a stronger law enforcement presence over the next year after the Mesquite Police Department received new grant funding for Nevada’s Joining Forces Traffic Safety Program.

The Joining Forces Traffic Safety Program Explained

The statewide program brings law enforcement agencies together for targeted enforcement campaigns aimed at speeding, impaired and distracted driving, seat belt use, pedestrian safety and motorcycle safety. Mesquite’s grant runs from October 2026 through September 2027 and will allow the department to dedicate additional officers and resources to traffic enforcement.

Impact on Southern Utah Drivers

That matters to Southern Utah because Interstate 15 is the main corridor connecting St. George with Mesquite and Las Vegas. Thousands of Utah drivers use the stretch regularly for work, shopping, entertainment, airport trips, and longer drives into Southern California and Arizona.

The Realities of Dangerous Driving

Mesquite Police Chief MaQuade Fails said the department sees firsthand how dangerous driving affects people traveling through the city.

“Here in Mesquite, we see firsthand how dangerous driving behaviors can impact lives, especially with Interstate 15 running through our community.” -Mesquite Police Chief MaQuade Falls

The department’s numbers show why officers emphasize traffic safety. Mesquite Police responded to 299 traffic crashes in 2025, and another 231 crashes through Oct. 8 of this year. The city has also experienced at least one fatal traffic crash in each of the past two years.

Goals Beyond Ticketing: A Shift in Behavior

Fails said the purpose is not simply to write more tickets.

“Our goal isn’t simply to write citations. It’s to change behaviors, prevent crashes, and make sure everyone gets home safely to the people who love them.” -Chief Falls

Joining Forces uses high-visibility enforcement to address dangerous driving behaviors and reduce traffic-related injuries and deaths.

High-Visibility Enforcement Strategies

So George-area drivers should expect additional enforcement as you enter Nevada on I-15. That could mean more patrols focused on speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving around Mesquite, with the broader goal of reducing crashes on one of Southern Utah’s busiest travel routes.