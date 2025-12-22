Will Pine Valley Recreation Area Open in 2026?

For many in Southern Utah, Pine Valley is the ultimate high-altitude sanctuary from the St. George summer heat. However, fans of this alpine retreat will need to adjust their 2026 plans. The U.S. Forest Service announced that the Pine Valley Recreation Area and its campgrounds will remain closed for the entire 2026 season, with restoration work likely to extend into early 2027.

ONE-TWO-PUNCH

This extended closure is the result of a devastating "one-two punch" of natural disasters that occurred in 2025. First, the lightning-caused Forsyth Fire scorched over 15,000 acres of the Pine Valley Mountain Wilderness in June. The situation worsened in October when the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla triggered catastrophic flash flooding across the burn scar. The resulting debris flows sent boulders and timber through the recreation area, decimating roads and campsites.

DAM RECONSTRUCTION

The path to reopening is a massive undertaking. Starting in January 2026, crews will begin removing thousands of hazardous trees—a project that will require heavy machinery and tractor-trailers and will make the area unsuitable for visitors. Additionally, the Pine Valley Reservoir dam is undergoing critical reconstruction to meet state safety standards, including the installation of a new low-water outlet.

OTHER COOL WEATHER OPTIONS IN 2026

While it is challenging to lose access to such a beloved spot for another year, these rehabilitation efforts are essential for public safety and long-term forest health. In the meantime, forest officials suggest exploring alternative cool-weather escapes, such as the dispersed camping areas near Cedar City or the high meadows of the Markagunt Plateau.