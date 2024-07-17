ABC4 Utah reported on the story of a returned missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who handed out one last Book of Mormon to a very surprising recipient.

Trevor Myers with ABC4 Utah wrote, “When Micah Hyde returned to Utah after completing his two-year service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was greeted at the airport by his parents, his siblings — and his favorite artist. Post Malone — a chart-topping, Grammy-nominated singer — was waiting for a flight at the St. George Regional Airport at the same time the Hyde family was waiting for Micah to land at the airport.”

The Hyde Family had been speaking to Post Malone while waiting for Micah’s flight to arrive. The returned missionary’s excitement was visible in a video recorded by the family.

Myers wrote, “The Hyde family told the singer about Micah and why they were at the airport. After reuniting with Micah, family members told him they met the singer — and then they saw Post Malone again after Micah got off the plane.”

The missionary was able to talk to singer-songwriter and called him “super nice” as they enjoyed a good conversation. It was then that Micah had an idea and decided to hand off one last Book of Mormon to the artist.

Myers wrote, “After meeting the singer, Micah remembered he had one last Book of Mormon to hand out as a missionary. He said he grabbed the book and ran back to where the singer was going through airport security. “I was like, ‘Post do you have one of these?'” Micah said. “And he walks back out of security over to me and he’s like, ‘No I don’t,’ and I was like, ‘Here you go.'”

You can read the full story on ABC 4 Utah.