(St. George, UT) -- A 76-year-old St. George man is facing charges of sexually abusing a teenage boy and giving him gifts. Terry Carlsen was arraigned yesterday on two felonies and a misdemeanor. The teen told authorities Carlsen bought him a four-wheeler after he said he was interested in them, and then would try to inappropriately touch him. The teen's father called police after he was told what happened.